Amid Obamacare uncertainty, insurance giant Humana plans to leave marketplaces in 2018
Humana Inc., one of the nation's largest health insurers, will stop selling Obamacare health plans next year, the company announced Tuesday. The move threatens to rattle jittery insurance markets and further complicate Republicans ' push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
