AIG posts bigger fourth-quarter loss, adds US$3.5 billion to buyback program
American International Group Inc , the largest commercial insurer in the United States and Canada, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, largely due to a US$5.6 billion reserve charge to cover possible future claims. The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district March 19, 2015.
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
