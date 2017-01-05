Why Obamacarea s insurance marketplaces wona t necessarily collapse with a repeal

Republicans took the first step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act this week, but health insurers -- lacking details about the transition and eventual replacement -- have remained tight-lipped about how the looming demise of the law could affect their involvement in the deteriorating insurance marketplaces. Replacing the health-care law, commonly known as Obamacare, could take years, potentially destabilizing the nascent system designed to provide insurance to individuals who don't receive it through an employer.

