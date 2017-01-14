Wells Fargo Reports a Rare Disappointing Quarter
Net income at the nation's third biggest bank by assets fell in the fourth quarter of last year to $4.9 billion, down from $5.2 billion in the year-ago period. Wells Fargo's downbeat earnings come amid a swell in profits at other banks.
