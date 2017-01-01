Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $...

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $302,000 Position in Metaldyne Performance Group Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. by 397.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 19,073 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period.

