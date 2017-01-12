Unexpected honour for insurance industry entrepreneur

After more than 30 years of making waves, a North Harbour businesswoman has been recognised for her work in the insurance industry. Naomi Ballantyne of Whenuapai made the New Years honours list as Officer of The New Zealand Order of Merit on December 31. A self-described "market disrupter", Ballantyne was a founding employee of Sovereign, has founded two life insurance companies and also introduced practices which she says have become industry standard.

