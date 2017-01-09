Travelers Stock Split: Will the Insurance Giant Do a Split in 2017?
The insurance industry doesn't have the following that cutting-edge technology companies or highly visible consumer products giants have, but it has produced strong long-term returns for shareholders. Dow component Travelers has made insurance a goldmine, producing nearly 12% average annual returns for long-term investors over the past 30 years when you trace its history back through the St. Paul Company that acquired Travelers in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC