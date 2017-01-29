The insurance industry's talent gap
A talent gap is a term that refers to a situation when there are not enough qualified employees to fill the demands of employers in a given industry. Many people find it difficult to believe that there are industries with lots of jobs and not enough employees to fill them but, in fact, this is the scenario that the insurance industry faces today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Fri
|Justin
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cash...
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC