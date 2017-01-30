The Insurance Industry Is Curiously Quiet About Obamacare Repeal
I've written before about the possibility that repealing bits and parts of Obamacare - which is all Republicans can do - will destroy the individual insurance market. Not just the Obamacare exchanges, but the entire market.
