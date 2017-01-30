The Insurance Industry Is Curiously Q...

The Insurance Industry Is Curiously Quiet About Obamacare Repeal

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Mother Jones

I've written before about the possibility that repealing bits and parts of Obamacare - which is all Republicans can do - will destroy the individual insurance market. Not just the Obamacare exchanges, but the entire market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Jan 20 North Halton cash... 2
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,412,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC