The giant Aetna-Humana merger has been blocked

The deal, in which Aetna proposed to buy Humana for $37 billion , has been ruled anticompetitive by US District Judge John Bates. "In this case, the government alleged that the merger of Aetna and Humana would be likely to substantially lessen competition in markets for individual Medicare Advantage plans and health insurance sold on the public exchanges," Bates' decision said.

