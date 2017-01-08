The 5 Operating Principles Behind Berkshire Hathaway's Uniquely Profitable Reinsurance Business
In his 2015 letter, Warren Buffett warned Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that prospects for the reinsurance industry had dimmed. However, as this week's $1.5 billion deal with The Hartford illustrates, five operating principles will enable Berkshire's reinsurance activity to beat competitors and remain comfortably profitable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC