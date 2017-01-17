Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank seeks bids for insurance business-sources

Jan 23 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl has begun to formally seek bids for its life insurance business in a sale that could raise about $3 billion for Thailand's third-biggest lender, said people with knowledge of the process. Prudential PLC, AIA Group > and Manulife Financial Corp are among insurers weighing a bid for SCB Life Assurance, the people said.

