Stephens Insurance Adds Braniff, Plumhoff as Executives in Houston
Little Rock, Ark.-based Stephens Insurance LLC has hired John Braniff Jr. and Jonathan Plumhoff in an expansion of its Houston office, which the company opened last year. Braniff joins Stephens as executive vice president with expertise in worldwide catastrophic property placements specific to the private equity, real estate, restaurant and energy sectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
|Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt...
|Aug '16
|Blu Loony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC