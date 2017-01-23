Southeast hit with new flood, wind dangers after storms kill 19

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the body of 2-year-old William Roberts was located Sunday morning just after 2 a.m. The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the body of 2-year-old William Roberts was located Sunday morning just after 2 a.m. A federal judge has blocked Aetna's proposed $37 billion takeover of Louisville-based Humana, calling the merger anti-competitive. A federal judge has blocked Aetna's proposed $37 billion takeover of Louisville-based Humana, calling the merger anti-competitive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.