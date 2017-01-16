Some insurance firms weigh plans for closing shops
A number of non-life and life insurance companies are closing shops in the country, while eight non-life insurers have also expressed mergers, the Insurance Commission announced. In a statement, Insurance Commissioner Dennis B. Funa said yesterday there are three non-life insurers and one life insurer that have formally expressed their intention to voluntary cease operations.
