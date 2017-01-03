Services sector performance best for 17 months despite Brexit uncertainty
Services sector activity jumped to a 17-month high in December as the British economy continues to exhibit signs of resilience in the face of Brexit uncertainty. The closely watched Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index reached 56.2 in December, up from 55.2 in November and above economists' forecasts of 54.7. The PMI report said the sharp expansion in December rounded off the strongest quarter of the year, driven by new business.
