Services sector performance best for ...

Services sector performance best for 17 months despite Brexit uncertainty

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Streatham Guardian

Services sector activity jumped to a 17-month high in December as the British economy continues to exhibit signs of resilience in the face of Brexit uncertainty. The closely watched Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index reached 56.2 in December, up from 55.2 in November and above economists' forecasts of 54.7. The PMI report said the sharp expansion in December rounded off the strongest quarter of the year, driven by new business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Streatham Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec 15 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
News Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 13
News MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 3
News Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt... Aug '16 Blu Loony 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,650

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC