Scandal can't keep Volkswagen from strong sales increase

Dylann Roof's assault on Emanuel AME Church left a total of 12 victims: Nine who were killed that June night and three who survived the hail of bullets in the basement of the beautiful, historic structure in... The assault on Emanuel AME Church left a total of 12 victims: Nine who were killed that June night and three who survived the hail of bullets in the basement of the beautiful, historic structure in downtown Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.