Recession: Sluggish activities to persist in insurance sector in 2017

Year 2016, for the insurance industry was a very challenging and difficult business period given a number of negative factors that adversely affected operators. Some of the obstacles that operators grappled with during the period included lack of foreign exchange to re-insure businesses abroad; scarcity of funds by individuals and corporate organisations to buy insurance covers for their assets; preference of short term cover to long term during renewal periods, among others.

