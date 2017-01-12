Pro-life activists remember Baby Agnes

Remembering the shocking discovery of decomposed human baby remains outside of Bellwood by a dog in 1987, about a few hundred people gathered Sunday for a march to the cemetery where the unidentified body is properly buried. The 30th annual Respect Life March was held at noon Sunday with a prayer service at St. Matthew's Church in Tyrone and about a mile walk to the grave of Baby Agnes Doe at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

