Obama to Cut Fees, Lowering Rates for First-Time Home Buyers

The Obama administration cut mortgage-insurance premiums charged under a government program that's popular with first-time home buyers with little money for a down payment, a move that may ease the burden of rising interest rates. The annual fees the Federal Housing Administration charges to guarantee mortgages it backs are being cut by a quarter of a percentage point, the Department of Housing and Urban Development said in a statement on Monday.

