NZ services sector rises in December
Activity in New Zealand's services sector, which accounts for about two-thirds of the economy, rose in December, with strong growth in employment and new orders. The BusinessNZ-BNZ performance of services index rose 0.3 points to 58.4 in December, above the long-term average of 54.1. Three of the five sub-indices rose, and all remained above the level of 50 that separates expanding activity from contraction.
