National Insurance: Grandparents 'missing out' on credits

15 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Tens of thousands of grandparents are missing out on National Insurance credits which could be worth more than A 230 a year when they retire, a former pensions minister has said. Mothers who give up work are given NI credits while their children are under 12, to help them get a state pension.

