Nation-Now 54 mins ago 8:32 p.m.The privacy debate over research with your blood and tissue

The privacy debate over research with your blood and tissue

Many people don't realize that their leftover tissue, blood or other samples otherwise known as "biospecimens" taken during a visit to the doctor or hospital might be stripped of identifying information and used in research without their consent . So when the federal government decided to revise its "Common Rule" regulations governing federally funded research involving humans for the first time in decades, the draft revision included a proposal to require consent for all research with biospecimens, whether they have identifying information accompanying them or not .

