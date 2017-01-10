Nasdaq Hits Record, S&P and Dow Close...

Nasdaq Hits Record, S&P and Dow Close in as Banks Gain

The Nasdaq hit a record intraday high on Tuesday, extending its bullish run as healthcare stocks rose for the sixth straight session, while a jump in banks boost the S&P 500 and the Dow. America Express and Caterpillar, both up more than 2 percent, led the 21 gainers among the 30 Dow components and set the blue-chip index back on course for the elusive 20,000-points mark.

