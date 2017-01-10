Multi-peril crop insurance industry pays out for floods and frosts
Multi-peril crop insurance companies are looking forward to governments offering subsidies for premiums, despite having a better year with fewer payouts. The fledgling industry has only a handful of companies and competition is fierce because of the small number of farmers interested.
