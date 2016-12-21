MetLife Hong Kong Wins Eight Awards a...

MetLife Hong Kong Wins Eight Awards at BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards 2016

MetLife Hong Kong has won 23 BENCHMARK awards since 2014. As one of the most esteemed industry awards in Hong Kong, the annual BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards recognizes financial institutions for best practices in areas including corporate governance, customer experience, marketing effectiveness, use of technology, product development and innovation.

