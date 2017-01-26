Merger Blocked of Health Insurance Titans Aetna and Humana
U.S. District Judge John D. Bates said the deal would violate antitrust laws by reducing competition among insurers. Under the proposed merger agreement, Aetna now owes Humana a $1 billion breakup fee.
