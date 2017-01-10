Medicare Failed To Recover Up To $125...

Medicare Failed To Recover Up To $125 Million In Overpayments From Private Insurers

10 hrs ago

Six years ago, federal health officials were confident they could save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars annually by auditing private Medicare Advantage insurance plans that allegedly overcharged the government for medical services. An initial round of audits found that Medicare had potentially overpaid five of the health plans $128 million in 2007 alone, according to confidential government documents released recently in response to a public records request and lawsuit.

