Marsh & McLennan. UK Regulatory Announcement: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend of $.34 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on February 15, 2017, to shareholders of record on January 25, 2017. MARSH & McLENNAN COMPANIES is a global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC