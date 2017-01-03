Many of the victims in Fort Lauderdal...

Many of the victims in Fort Lauderdale shooting were on vacation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Many of the five people killed in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting were on vacation, headed for cruises that promised sun, sand and fun. Three were collecting their luggage when a gunman opened fired in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at the airport - a hub for cruisers headed to Port Everglades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Fri Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec 15 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
News Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 13
News MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 3
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,708,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC