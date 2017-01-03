Many of the victims in Fort Lauderdale shooting were on vacation
Many of the five people killed in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting were on vacation, headed for cruises that promised sun, sand and fun. Three were collecting their luggage when a gunman opened fired in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at the airport - a hub for cruisers headed to Port Everglades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
