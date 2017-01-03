Manufacturing and non manufacturing PMIs were solid at year end, but what comes next?
Mainland Chinese economic data for December was reasonably solid, suggesting the economy had a steady end to the year, but divisions among economists suggest further uncertainty ahead. The official manufacturing PMI fell to 51.4 in December from 51.7 in November, but remained well above the threshold of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
