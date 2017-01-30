Malloy: Budget plan will lower taxes for insurance industry
The Democrat said Monday he wants to lower the tax rate that insurers pay on premiums from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent. Malloy is scheduled to unveil his new budget on February 8. A total of 49 states and Washington, D.C. have some form of a premium tax.
