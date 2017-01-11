Long-Short Hedge Funds Are Ditching the Shorts to Focus on Longs 30 minutes ago
What happens when you take the "short" out of a long-short trading strategy? Some hedge funds are about to find out. Equity long-short fund managers, the biggest category in hedge funds, hold the fewest bearish stock bets on record, data compiled by Credit Suisse Group AG show.
