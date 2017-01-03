Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) - Top Stock from Financial Sector
The company has reported a price of $46.75 today, marking a change of 0.45%. Loews Corporation has a current return on equity of 0.90% while its debt to equity stands at 0.6. The return on investment is at 2.90% and the gross margin is reported to be *TBA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Fri
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC