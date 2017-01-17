Lincoln Financial Group Names Andrea Goodrich Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary
Distinguished Legal Professional with More Than 20 Years of Experience Joins the Company from Senior Leadership Position at Johnson Controls )--Lincoln Financial Group announced that Andrea Goodrich has joined the company as senior vice president and corporate secretary, effective today. She reports directly to Kirkland Hicks, executive vice president and general counsel for Lincoln Financial.
