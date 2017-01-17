Judge to block mega-merger of Anthem and Cigna: NY Post
A federal judge is expected to block a proposed deal between health insurer Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp as soon as Thursday, the New York Post reported, citing sources. The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015.
