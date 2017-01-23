Judge blocks Aetna-Humana merger

A federal judge ruled Monday to block Aetna's proposed merger with Humana, in a deal struck last July prior to President Donald Trump 's election victory and accompanying promise to dismantle the Affordable Care Act with implications for insurers. Shares of Hartford-based Aetna were down 3 percent Monday afternoon to $119.27, while stock of Louisville, Ky.-based Humana was flat at just over $200.

