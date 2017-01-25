Iowa governor's charity discloses don...

Iowa governor's charity discloses donors, after IRS deadline

A charity controlled by Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has disclosed the names of donors who collectively gave $1 million toward 2015 events celebrating his time in office, two months after missing a deadline for doing so. The filing reveals that 68 Iowa companies, lobbying groups or individuals gave $5,000 or more to pay for events celebrating Branstad's inauguration to an unprecedented sixth term and, months later, to his becoming the nation's longest-serving governor.

