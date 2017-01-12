Investors fight back on aggressive co...

Investors fight back on aggressive covenant terms

Read more: Reuters

Investors dug in their heels this week on three investment-grade bond deals that tried to include more issuer-friendly terms, signaling that - for now at least - enough is enough. Borrowers scrapped language in new bond offerings that would have spared them from paying a make-whole premium in the event of a default .

Chicago, IL

