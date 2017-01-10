Investigators link Anthem cyber breac...

Investigators link Anthem cyber breach to foreign nation

Investigators say a foreign government was likely behind a cyber breach of health insurance company Anthem Inc., which compromised more than 78 million consumers' records. The California Department of Insurance says Anthem has agreed to make $260 million worth of improvements to its information security systems.

