Insurers ignoring calls to address discrimination: mental health groups

Mental health groups have accused the life insurance industry of ignoring calls to address discrimination, saying its treatment of people with mental health conditions is unethical and potentially unlawful. In submissions to a powerful parliamentary inquiry, beyondblue and Mental Health Australia - who have long campaigned against insurance discrimination - said the industry's exclusion of people with mental health symptoms was discriminatory and not based on any assessment of an individual's condition.

