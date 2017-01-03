Insurers drag down European shares, FTSE holds near record
Jan 5 European shares headed lower for a second straight session on Thursday after recent strong gains, with insurers leading the market lower after JP Morgan cut its rating for several companies in the sector. RSA Insurance fell 2.2 percent after JP Morgan downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight", while Hannover Rueck fell 2.7 percent after the investment bank cut its price target to 102 euros from 108 euros.
