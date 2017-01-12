Insurance industry stalling?
The decision by Canada's life insurers to stop requiring genetic testing for the vast majority of new policy holders is being dismissed as a pre-emptive strike against pending federal legislation that the industry strongly opposes. Supporters of a Liberal private member's bill that would explicitly forbid discrimination on the grounds of genetic test results say Wednesday's industry announcement is little more than an 11th-hour stalling attempt that will wind up being redundant if the bill becomes law.
