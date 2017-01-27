Insurance Industry Rethinking Recruit...

Insurance Industry Rethinking Recruitment Strategies

With nearly 400,000 employees expected to retire from the insurance industry workforce within the next few years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, its incumbent on carriers to consider the ways in which they communicate with and recruit job applicants. According to PwC's top issues annual report 2016, "Commercial insurers - like many other kinds of insurers - have an aging workforce and are facing an impending talent crunch.

