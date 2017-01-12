Insurance industry experienced higher...

Insurance industry experienced higher claims payment in 2016 - Efekoha

15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, who is also the Managing Director of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, Mr. Eddie Efekoha in this interview said that the economic recession compelled the insurance sector to part with more claims in 2016 than the prior year. Excerpts: On the overall, I think the industry experienced higher claims payment in 2016 than 2015.

Chicago, IL

