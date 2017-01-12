Insurance Commissioner Announces Agreements for 10-Year Long-Term...

Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier has made rate filing decisions on long-term care insurance products for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and two subsidiaries of the Unum Group, Unum Life Insurance Company of America and Provident Life and Accident Insurance Company . These decisions reflect agreements by MetLife and Unum to give their policyholders guaranteed certainty about the cost of their long-term care insurance for the next 10 years.

