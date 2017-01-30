How State Insurance Regulators May Help Insurers Innovate
Three days before the inauguration of President Donald Trump last week, a panel of experts on insurance regulation predicted that state and federal regulators of the financial services sector would refocus their efforts in the year ahead. Changes at the state level, within state insurance departments, will not a direct result of the new administration coming into power in Washington; instead, they will be spearheaded by one of the panelists, Ted Nickel, Wisconsin commissioner of insurance and president of the National Association Insurance Commissioners, who promised to open a path to innovation in the insurance industry that might otherwise be blocked by existing rules and unyielding regulators.
