How Distributed Ledger Technology might grow in the Insurance Industry

On Jan. 5, 2017, the Department of Treasury Federal Insurance Office held its first committee meeting of the new year. Several topics were addressed, including the use of blockchain/distributed ledger technology in the insurance industry.

