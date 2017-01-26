Health insurer Anthem could rise 30% on earnings potential: Barron's

Anthem Inc shares could rise by 30 per cent as the US health insurer is undervalued and has the most room for improvement in profit margins and earnings among its peers, Barron's reported. NEW YORK: Anthem Inc shares could rise by 30 per cent as the US health insurer is undervalued and has the most room for improvement in profit margins and earnings among its peers, Barron's reported.

