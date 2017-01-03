Hartford, Berkshire unit in asbestos reinsurance agreement

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. on Tuesday said it has entered a $1.5 billion aggregate excess of loss reinsurance agreement with a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. unit that will provide coverage for certain of its asbestos and environmental liability exposures. There is a $650 million premium for the agreement with Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire unit National Indemnity Co., which will result in about a $423 million after-tax charge to Hartford's fourth-quarter earnings, the Hartford said in its statement.

